Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 9,995 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

