Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

