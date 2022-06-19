Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 336 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,322.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,610.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

