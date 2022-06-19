Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 9,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,610.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

