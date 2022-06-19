The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

