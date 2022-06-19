Bokf Na Has $6.45 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,136 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $45.70 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.