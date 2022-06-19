Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

