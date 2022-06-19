Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 303 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 107,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

