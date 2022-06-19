City State Bank Purchases Shares of 1,420 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

