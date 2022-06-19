Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

