Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 397 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

