City State Bank Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.