First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $78.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

