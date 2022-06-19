City State Bank Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $221.57 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.04 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

