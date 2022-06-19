City State Bank Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,752,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,672,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

