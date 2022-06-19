Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

