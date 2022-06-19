Bokf Na Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.