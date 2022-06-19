Bokf Na Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.
GD stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.
General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
