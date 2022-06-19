Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases Shares of 220 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

