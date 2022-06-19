Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

