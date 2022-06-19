The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.89. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

