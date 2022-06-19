iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

