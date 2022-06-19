Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $28.21.

