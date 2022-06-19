Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,348 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

