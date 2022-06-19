Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Natus Medical worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,447,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 137,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $31.08 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

