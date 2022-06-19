iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

