2,548 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.1% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

