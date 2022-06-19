Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $262,710,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

