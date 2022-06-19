Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.09.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $13,879,561. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

