Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 4.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $30.50.

