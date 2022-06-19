Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $132.23 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $132,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Shares of CVX opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

