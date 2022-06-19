1,695 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.06. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

