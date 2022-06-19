Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.