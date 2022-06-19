Symmetry Partners LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,484,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.40.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $8.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.