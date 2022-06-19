Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.85.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

