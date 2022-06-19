Symmetry Partners LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830,321 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gentex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.73 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

