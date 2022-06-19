3,604 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

