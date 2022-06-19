Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Sells 12,348.48 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 12,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 766,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,496,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at 4.96 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.23 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

