Symmetry Partners LLC Has $323,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $59,567,578. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

