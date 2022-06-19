Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,972,000 after purchasing an additional 860,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,203,000 after purchasing an additional 575,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,229,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

