Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $234.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.07 and a 200 day moving average of $444.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.35 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

