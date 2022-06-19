Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.50.

CACC stock opened at $469.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.16 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

