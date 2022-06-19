Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 20,033 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemours by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Chemours by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 338,895 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CC stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

