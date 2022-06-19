Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after acquiring an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of WHR opened at $151.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

