Symmetry Partners LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

