APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.26.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

