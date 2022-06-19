Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.