Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 381 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

