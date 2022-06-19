Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

