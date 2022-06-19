Symmetry Partners LLC Has $775,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $49,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

