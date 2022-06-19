Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

